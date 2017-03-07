PUBLISHED: March 7, 2017 13:20 LAST UPDATED: March 7, 2017 13:21 Inquest opens after woman died in Shropshire house blaze

An inquest into the death of woman in a blaze that gutted a house in a Shropshire village has been formally opened.

A coroner's court in Shrewsbury heard how the body of Diana Joyce Dasey, 70, was discovered after the fire at her home in Chestnut Meadow, Bucknell on February 24.

Assistant coroner Joanna Lees opened and adjourned the inquest, which will be heard in full on June 29.

Mrs Dasey, a retired factory worker who was born in Kent, shared the house in the village near Clun with her husband Phillip, 78, who attended the inquest opening with son Patrick.

Mr Dasey had escaped the property before fire crews arrived and was taken to hospital due to a pre-existing medical condition.

At 5.20am the alarm was raised when a fire broke out at the couple's home, Julie Hartridge, coroners officer said.

Her body was only later discovered inside, after the fire had been put out.

She said her body had been identified from dental records but the cause of her death had not yet been formally determined.

Police and fire investigators are still looking into how the fire started. A power cable-carrying pole to the rear of the house was seen sparking at around the time the fire started, the day after Shropshire had been hit by power problems due to Storm Doris, but it is not known if sparking was the cause or effect of the fire.

Police only confirmed she was killed in the blaze on evening of the fire, after a delay in investigators being able getting into the property as it was so gutted by fire that it became structurally unsound.