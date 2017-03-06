facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Tractor fire closes Ludlow road - with pictures

A tractor fire closed a road in Ludlow this morning.

Smoke pours from the tractor. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow
Smoke pours from the tractor. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow

Fire crews tackled the blazing tractor which was pulling a trailer.

Smoke pours from the tractor. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow
Smoke pours from the tractor. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow

They were called out to the B4367 Overton Road, near Ludlow cattle market.

The fire closed the road between Wigmore Road and the B4361.

Smoke pours from the tractor. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow
Smoke pours from the tractor. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow

Crews reported that the animals in the trailer had been transferred safely.

Smoke pours from the tractor. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow
Smoke pours from the tractor. Photo: @SFRS_Ludlow

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter