Tractor fire closes Ludlow road - with pictures
A tractor fire closed a road in Ludlow this morning.
Fire crews tackled the blazing tractor which was pulling a trailer.
They were called out to the B4367 Overton Road, near Ludlow cattle market.
The fire closed the road between Wigmore Road and the B4361.
Crews reported that the animals in the trailer had been transferred safely.
Tractor Fire - Road temporarily closed B4367 Overton Rd Ludlow - Near Ludlow cattle market - Animals transferred safely. pic.twitter.com/M8JUa7FWYb— Ludlow Station (@SFRS_Ludlow) March 6, 2017
