A car fire near Shrewsbury is being treated as arson.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Brook Vessons Farm, Westcott, Pontesbury, just after midnight on Sunday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the vehicle was fully burnt out and the blaze was started deliberately.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.