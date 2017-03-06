Person killed by train near Craven Arms

A person has died after being hit by a train near Craven Arms today, halting all services between Shrewsbury and Hereford.

The incident happened at a rural level crossing to the rear of Stokesay Castle, this morning at about 10.15am.

British Transport Police say the person died at the scene.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called to Stokewood level crossing in Shropshire at 10.15am today, following reports of a person struck by a train.

"Officers attended alongside paramedics but sadly a person died at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Arriva Trains Wales said: "Due to a person being hit by a train, all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until up to 12.15pm."

Replacement coaches were running between Shrewsbury and Hereford.