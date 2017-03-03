Woman taken to hospital after car hits tree near Market Drayton

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree near Market Drayton today.

Four fire engines, including the rescue tender, were sent from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington to the junction of the A442 and A53 in Hodnet, .

A woman in her 50s was treated by paramedics and taken to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midland Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 9.08 am to the junction of the A442 and A53 in Hodnet to reports of a collision between a car and a tree.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene. There was also an off-duty paramedic in attendance.

"We treated a woman in her 50s, who was the driver of the car, for back pain and an injury to her face.

"She was immobilised with the use of a scoop stretcher and taken to Princess Royal Hospital."

A spokesman for Market Drayton Fire Station said the road was closed for a short time.

He added: "At 9.16am crews from Market Drayton, Hodnet and Wellington were mobilised to reports of a Road Traffic Collision having occurred on the A442 near Hodnet, with persons reported to be trapped.

"On arrival thankfully it was established that no persons were trapped with only one person having sustained what we believe were minor injuries.

"Crews made the vehicles safe, and provided assistance to paramedics and police who were also on scene.

"The road was closed for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene and to allow for recovery purposes."

