A5 at Shrewsbury closed by lorry fire

Motorists were caught up in delays after the A5 was closed on the outskirts of Shrewsbury by a lorry fire this morning.

The A5 was blocked between the Preston Boats roundabout and Cuddley because of the fire which started in the engine compartment of a large goods vehicle.

It broke out just before 6am and three crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington were called to the scene, along with officers from Highways England and West Mercia Police.

Fire crews were called to deal with the blaze and to clean the carriageway.

On arrival, they found the fire was out but that oil had spilled across both lanes.

One lane was opened but delays were still being reported.