Shropshire drivers caught up in delays after crashes on M54 and A5

Drivers were caught up in delays of 30 minutes in Shropshire this morning after crashes on the M54 and A5 .

An accident on the M54 at about 7.30am blocked one lane eastbound between junction three for Albrighton and junction two for Wolverhampton, with traffic stretching back to Shifnal.

Heading east #M54 J3 - J2 for #M6? ..accident with outside lane blocked after #Cosford .. Traffic passing slowly nearside lane, expect delay — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 28, 2017

Another crash was causing delays on the eastbound A5 heading to the M54 between Preston Boats Roundabout in Shrewsbury and Wellington, with queues from Emstrey Roundabout.

A further crash was reported, again eastbound, on the M54 between junctions five and six.

More details to follow.