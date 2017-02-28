Casualty treated after three-car crash in Gobowen

One casualty was treated by medics after a three-car crash in Gobowen today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were sent to the scene at Chirk Road after the crash at 3.30pm.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 3.30pm to The Cross in Gobowen to a three-car RTC.

"One ambulance is currently on scene treating one patient at the moment."

The fire crew was sent from Oswestry to make the vehicles safe.