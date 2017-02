A main road through south Shropshire was blocked this morning after a car crashed at a roundabout.

A car crashed into the barrier at the Craven Arms Hotel roundabout on the A49 as it runs through the town.

The roundabout is on the junction with the B4368 Clun Road.

The accident happened at about 8.30am and the road was blocked, with motorists being advised to avoid the area if possible.