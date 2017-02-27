Woman killed in Shropshire house blaze still to be identified

A woman who was killed in a blaze that gutted a house in a Shropshire village has still to be formally identified, days after fire.

Police and fire investigators are still looking into what happened at Chestnut Meadow in Bucknell when a mid-terrace bungalow went up in flames in the early hours on Friday last week.

Police confirmed a woman was killed in the blaze on Friday evening, after a delay in investigators being able getting into the property as it was so gutted by fire that it became structurally unsound.

One man escaped the property in the early hours before fire crews arrived at the village near Clun at bout 5.30am and was taken to hospital due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Fears there was a second person, an unaccounted woman, inside the property during the blaze, proved to be correct.

Speaking today, West Mercia Police said there was no update on the cause or victims as investigations were still on going.

Mel Dawson, conorer's officer for Shropshire, said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we are awaiting a positive ID on the woman. An inquest will probably be opened later this week."