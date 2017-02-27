Man dies days after car hit by tree on Shropshire's A49 during Storm Doris
A man has died three days after a huge tree fell onto the car he was travelling in on the A49 in Shropshire during Storm Doris.
The red Ford Focus was being driven along the A49 about a mile north of Church Stretton Thursday morning when the tree was blown onto the road and hit the car.
The man in his 80s was taken to North Staffordshire Hospital with critical injuries. He subsequently died on Sunday.
Storm Doris wrecked havoc across the region last week as trees and power lines came down, trains and traffic halted and shops and homes all damaged in the high winds.
The storm proved to be more destructive than anticipated, with more than 70 trees reported down to Shropshire Council, and more than 4,000 homes left without power in the county.
West Mercia Police are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or who can help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 179S of February 23.Subscribe to our Newsletter