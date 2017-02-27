Investigations continue after couple found dead in Oswestry cottage

Investigations are ongoing after a couple were found dead in a derelict cottage near Oswestry.

Officers discovered the man and woman after the alarm was raised on Friday evening.

The house sits next to the busy Maesbury Road at the junction with Weston Lane, on a patch of ground between a depot fence on Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, and the road itself.

Today officers say investigations remain ongoing and the coroner's officer said a date is yet to be set for the opening of their inquest.

Although the couple have not yet been named officially as identification is yet to take place, since news of their death broke on Saturday, local people have taken to social media to express their sadness and pay tribute to the couple.

Llion Wyn Jones said: "Really heartbreaking news, RIP."

Paying tribute on the Shropshire Star's Facebook page, Russell Davenport Davi said: "RIP C an (sic) J lovely people, gonna miss you both."

Clare Pritchard described the pair as a "lovely couple".

Police sealed off the area around the house and a caravan next to it, putting up scenes-of-crime tape on Friday evening.

The couple were believed to have moved on to the site recently, possibly living in the caravan next to it.

Forensic officers were at the property for most of Saturday, going in and out of the windowless house, surrounded by overgrown shrubbery.

The cottage, a former toll house, has laid empty for many years after it was bought by a large firm that was building on the Maesbury Industrial Estate.

It is believed the couple had moved into the cottage with their dogs and were selling pallets and timber from the site.

Signs that the cottage was being lived in were still evident at the weekend, with chairs and a table, with cups on, in the yard.

It is understood the dogs are being taken care of by the RSPCA.

On Saturday Inspector Gerry Coyd from West Mercia Police said: "A report was received with concerns for the safety of two individuals at 6.30pm on Friday.

"Officers attended and a man and a woman were found dead in a disused building on Maesbury Road, Oswestry.

"Their death are being treated as unexplained."

