Fire at Shropshire farm flower shop

A fire broke out in a flower shop at a farm in Shropshire.

Four fire crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Telford and Tweedale were called to Stanton Farm, near Shifnal, when the fire broke out at about 9am.

The fire was contained to a single-storey flower shop on site and put out by about 10.15, and the property ventilated, a spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said.

A fire investigation officer was looking into the cause, he said.

No one is believed to have been hurt.