Woman confirmed dead after blaze rips through two Shropshire houses

A woman has died after a fire left one house completely gutted and severely damaged another in south Shropshire today.

Initially police said a woman was unaccounted for after the blaze broke out at around 5.30am, before confirming she had been found dead this afternoon.

Formal identification has not taken place, but the body is believed to be that of the female owner of the house in Chestnut Meadow, Bucknell, near Clun.

Alexa Neville, a spokeswoman for West Mercia Police, said officers are supporting her family and the coroner has been informed.

Five fire crews from across south Shropshire and neighbouring Hereford were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised, amid fears that people were inside the bungalows.

In all 10 firefighters donned breathing apparatus to go into the properties.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Ambulance crews treated two men for minor smoke inhalation at the scene but they did not require hospital treatment.