Storm Doris: Woman killed by debris outside Starbucks named as University of Wolverhampton worker Tahnie Martin

The woman who died being hit by debris as she walked past Wolverhampton city centre's Starbucks was named this afternoon as city university worker Tahnie Martin.

The 29-year-old from Stafford was walking along Dudley Street with colleagues when the large piece of wooden roofing flew from a building during Storm Doris.

She was badly injured and died at the scene.

Today tributes were paid to the "irrepressibly optimistic and kind" marketing worker as police confirmed they were looking into whether the building's owners could be criminally responsible.

The area was immediately cordoned off yesterday and officers are working with Wolverhampton City Council and the Health and Safety Executive to establish what happened.

Det Insp Joyce, from West Midlands Police, said: “We are still trying to ascertain who the building belongs to and whether there is any criminal liability.

“This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Miss Martin’s family.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected in their time of grief.”

University of Wolverhampton Vice-Chancellor, Professor Geoff Layer, added: “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss.

“During Tahnie’s short time at the university, she made a real impact both in a professional and personal capacity. She became a very popular member of the team and was highly valued.”

Meanwhile senior English lecturer at the university, Dr Aidan Byrne, said Tahnie would be "missed by everyone who knew her."

"Everyone in the English department is shocked and saddened by the death yesterday of Tahnie Martin," Dr Byrne said.

"She organised our 50th Anniversary Dinner on Wednesday night, coping with us with humour and forbearance.

"She was irrepressibly optimistic and kind, full of ideas and always enthusiastic.

"We were so grateful to her, and we’re glad that the last thing we did on Wednesday night was give her a hug and tell her how much we appreciated everything she did.

"She will be missed by everyone who knew her."