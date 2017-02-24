Storm Doris: Shropshire and Mid Wales clean-up begins after storm leaves trail of destruction

The big clean-up was getting underway today after Storm Doris pummelled Shropshire and Mid Wales.

About 100 trees came down in the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council areas yesterday, overwhelming emergency services and in some cases causing serious damage.

Roads were blocked, power lines pulled down, trains damaged, houses hit and in one case a tree even smashed down onto the bonnet of a car on one of Shropshire’s main roads, trapping the occupants.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck in Wolverhampton city centre when a woman was hit by flying debris while sitting outside Starbucks.

Investigations into what happened are continuing today.

While the past winter has seen a handful of blustery and rainy storms, for the Shropshire region Storm Doris proved the most destructive so far.

At the height of the carnage Western Power Distribution engineers were dealing with 42 different power cuts across Shropshire affecting about 40,000 homes, and the AA reported a roadmap covered with traffic alerts.

Shropshire Council kept a log of fallen trees which had swelled to more than 80 by the time the worst of the storm had passed over. However, even then Shrewsbury Police were warning people to stay away from the River Severn, which continued to rise into the evening, though only the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence was put on flood alert.

Police also tweeted about the hundred-odd call outs they had had, saying yesterday afternoon: “Rapidly closing in on the century of reports about wind related carnage around Shropshire.”

Paul Price, at the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control room, said: “We’ve had incidents the length and breadth the county, quite literally, from right down in the south to up in the north.”

He said firefighters were doing their best to help but had to attend where they were most needed, and could not deal with every call to move a fallen tree.

Arriva Trains Wales warned today that trains could continue to be affected as so many locomotives and carriages were damaged yesterday by hitting debris on the line.

A spokesman said: “Trains across the entire Arriva Trains Wales network today may run with fewer carriages than usual.”