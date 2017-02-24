Person 'unaccounted for' after house destroyed in Shropshire blaze

A house has been completely gutted and another severely damaged after a blaze near Clun, and there are also reports one person is unaccounted for.

The blaze broke out in a pair of semi-detached bungalows on Chestnut Meadow, Bucknell, near Clun, at 5.30am.

It is understood that the fire began at an electricity pole in the garden and spread to the properties.

One home was completely engulfed in flames, and another was severely damaged.

Five fire crews from across south Shropshire and neighbouring Hereford were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised amid fears that people were inside the bungalows.

In all 10 firefighters donned breathing apparatus to go into the properties.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said at 8am that its operation was still on-going and that it could not comment on reporters that one person was unaccounted for.

Fire investigation officers are at the scene.