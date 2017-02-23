Storm Doris: Van blown over on Chirk bypass

A van blew over on a high bridge on the Shropshire/north Wales border.

Storm force winds tipped the van on its side on the A5/A483 Chirk bypass between the Gledrid and the Halton roundabouts at about 2pm.

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway.

Emergency services closed the road on both sides with traffic diverted through Chirk.

The A483 was set to remain closed at the bridge while there were high winds.

It is not yet know if the occupants were injured.