Storm Doris: Two injured as tree blown down onto car on Shropshire's A49

Two men had to be cut from their car after a tree fell onto it on the A49 in Shropshire during heavy winds.

The A49 between Shrewsbury and Church Stretton is expected to be closed for most of today after the accident, which was a result of the chaos being wrought by Storm Doris across the region.

One of the men has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital's major trauma centre after receiving a cut to the neck and complaining of chest pain following the accident, while another has been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for assessment.

The accident happened at about 9.30am.

Fire crews were called to cut the occupants free from the vehicle.

Paul Price, speaking for Shropshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Shrewsbury and Wellington. Hydraulic rescue equipment was used to free two persons trapped in the vehicle.

"We got them out at about 10.23 and left them in the care of the ambulance service."

Murray MacGregor, speaking for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "A paramedic area support officer, two ambulances, a MERIT Trauma doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, ambulance staff found a red Ford Focus that had a large tree lying across the bonnet of the car and the rest of the road.

"The front seat passenger, a man in his 80s, had suffered a laceration to his neck and was complaining of chest pain.

"He was assessed by the doctor who took the decision to take him to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital – the doctor travelled with the crew.

“His wife, who was a rear seat passenger in the car, also travelled to the same hospital though she was uninjured.

“The driver, a 75 year old man, had neck pain and seatbelt pain in his chest. He was assessed before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

The A49 is closed from Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton to Dobbies roundabout on Shrewsbury's A5 ring road.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.