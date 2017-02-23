Shropshire's A&Es have 'busiest day' of the year so far

Almost 370 people visited Shropshire's two main A&E departments on their "busiest day" so far this year.

Hospital officials say Tuesday was the busiest day so far this year in Shropshire's two main A&E departments.

And they repeated calls for people to stay away from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital unless they have a genuine emergency.

Sara Biffen, deputy chief operating officer at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, previously said: “It is no secret that hospitals across the country are facing incredibly high levels of demand this winter, and we are no different.

"We know that for some, a journey to A&E is essential, but we also know there are many people who do not need the specialist care that our A&Es provide. Once again we would ask people to please think carefully about alternative local services. These do not provide less of a service for non-urgent conditions, but can help people avoid a lengthy and stressful visit to hospital."

The A&E crisis continues amid continuing controversy about the stalled Future Fit review and the wish of hospital bosses for a single specialist A&E based at RSH.