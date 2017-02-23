Firefighters tackle large house fire in Welshpool

Firefighters tackled a large house fire in Welshpool tonight.

Four fire crews were sent to the blaze at a semi-detached house on Oldford View.

Another aerial appliance was being despatched from Shrewsbury.

It is understood that the call came into Mid Wales Fire and Rescue at around 8.18pm and that the fire had started in a bedroom.

Reports from the fire service said that there were no injuries and that all occupants of the house had been accounted for.