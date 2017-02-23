Armed police on scene as Shrewsbury street sealed off

Police tonight sealed off a road in Shrewsbury with reports of armed officers on the scene.

Castle Street was shut off from near to Shrewsbury Railway Station to Shrewsbury Castle, with a police car blocking a section of road.

It is understood that the road was shut off around 8.15pm.

One person, who did not want to be named, said they had been asked to stay indoors by police and that armed officers were at the scene.

A woman who lives in the area said that she had seen two people arrested on the street sometime between 8pm and 9.15pm.

She said there were five police cars and a number of police dogs also present at the scene.

The Dana Footpath has also been sealed of while officers deal with the incident.

People were being asked to remain in buildings along the road.