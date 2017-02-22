Daredevil 'free runners' damage Shrewsbury rooftop
Damage caused to a roof in Shrewsbury town centre was most likely caused by people indulging in the daredevil pursuit of "free running", police said today.
Free runners often leap across rooftops, walls and other structures.
Police in Shrewsbury tweeted:
1/2 Reminder to those who like to indulge in 'free running' in the town centre. Any reckless damage caused can be dealt with as a crime.— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 22, 2017
2/2 Damage to a roof top in Barker Street likely caused by some 'free runners'. Choose your training locations wisely please!— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 22, 2017
* More information to follow on this story.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "Daredevil 'free runners' damage Shrewsbury rooftop"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.