Daredevil 'free runners' damage Shrewsbury rooftop

Damage caused to a roof in Shrewsbury town centre was most likely caused by people indulging in the daredevil pursuit of "free running", police said today.

The rooftops of Barker Street in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google StreetView.
Free runners often leap across rooftops, walls and other structures.

Police in Shrewsbury tweeted:

* More information to follow on this story.

 

