Bomb squad called to house near Shrewsbury over two 'hand grenades' found in suitcase

The bomb squad was called to a house today near Shrewsbury after a woman found hand grenades inside an old suitcase in the loft in the loft.

Shrewsbury police said they were called to the scene at Halfway House at about 9am this morning, athough authorities were made aware on Monday night.

PC John Summerfield from West Mercia Police said: "We called the Royal Logistics Corps who examined the devices and found that they were inactive. They were taken away to be disposed of safely."

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "At around 8.15pm on Monday evening police received a report that a Shrewsbury resident had found a two hand grenades in her attic. It’s believed they may have been there for more than 20 years.

"Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) officers were informed and have removed the items, which were inert."