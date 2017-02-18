Concerns for man missing from Shifnal

A man has gone missing from Shifnal today.

Wayne Farmer, aged 39, was last seen leaving the address of a family member in Newport Road, Shifnal, at about 7.25am this morning.

Mr Farmer is white, 5ft6in tall, with short spiked black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder, a white jumper with black flecks, black trousers and smart black shoes.

He has tattoos on his arms and piercings in both ears.

If anyone sees Wayne or knows of his whereabouts they should call 101 and quote incident 181s of February 18.