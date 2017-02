Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Welshpool.

Darren King has been missing since about 4.25pm yesterday, officers have said.

The 30-year-old was last seen in Little Henfaes Drive, Welshpool.

He is described as 6ft 2inches tall with shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes and a short beard.

Dyfed-Powys Police are urging anyone with any information to call 101.