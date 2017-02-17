Fire crews battle Newport barn blaze

Firefighters have spent the evening tackling a barn fire in Newport.

The fire happened at a barn on Adney Road at about 5.50pm.

Although firefighters managed to get the fire under control within the hour, they remained on scene into the night.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this stage.

Five crews from Bridgnorth, Newport, Shrewsbury and Wellington were called to the scene, as well as operations and fire investigation officers.

The crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to get the fire under control.