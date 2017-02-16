PUBLISHED: February 16, 2017 15:13 Driver escapes injury as car overturns near Much Wenlock

A man escaped injury when the car he was driving rolled over near Much Wenlock today.

Emergency crews attended the smash which happened, in Longville in the Dale, at about 7.48am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said: "We attended a report of a car that rolled over. One male was present when the crew got there. He got out of the car by himself and was checked over and given advice by the crew."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Church Stretton, Much Wenlock, Wellington and an operations officer also attended.