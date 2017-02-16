facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Casualty taken to hospital after car crashes into hedge in Telford

One person had to be taken to hospital a car went into a hedge in Telford today.

The accident happened on the B5061 in Wellington just before 2.15pm.

The Midlands Air Amublance was called to the scene, along with two ambulances and a paramedic area support officer.

Murray MacGregor, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance service said the patient was suffering with a prior medical condition and was taken to Princess Royal Hospital by ambulance, accompanied by a doctor.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia police officers were also sent to the scene.

The road was blocked while the scene was cleared.

Subscribe to our Newsletter