Casualty taken to hospital after car crashes into hedge in Telford
One person had to be taken to hospital a car went into a hedge in Telford today.
The accident happened on the B5061 in Wellington just before 2.15pm.
The Midlands Air Amublance was called to the scene, along with two ambulances and a paramedic area support officer.
Murray MacGregor, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance service said the patient was suffering with a prior medical condition and was taken to Princess Royal Hospital by ambulance, accompanied by a doctor.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia police officers were also sent to the scene.
The road was blocked while the scene was cleared.Subscribe to our Newsletter