Casualty taken to hospital after car crashes into hedge in Telford

One person had to be taken to hospital a car went into a hedge in Telford today.

The accident happened on the B5061 in Wellington just before 2.15pm.

The Midlands Air Amublance was called to the scene, along with two ambulances and a paramedic area support officer.

Murray MacGregor, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance service said the patient was suffering with a prior medical condition and was taken to Princess Royal Hospital by ambulance, accompanied by a doctor.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia police officers were also sent to the scene.

The road was blocked while the scene was cleared.