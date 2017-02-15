Shrewsbury road closed after crash outside school

A car has overturned after a crash near to a school in Shrewsbury.

The two car crash happened outside Prestfelde Preparatory School on London Road at about 2.15pm this afternoon.

An ambulance and a paramedic support officer are in attendance.

Murray MacGregor, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "It was initially reported there was a patient trapped under the vehicle. That patient was an elderly female.

"It appears she is fully conscious and out from under the vehicle.

"We are just checking her over but it does not appear to be serious."

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury are also at the scene.