Man taken to hospital after car crashes into tree near Much Wenlock

A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree.

The A458 on the Much Wenlock side of Morville, was closed due to the crash, which happened at about 5.30am this morning.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and one dry powder extinguisher to put out a small fire in the engine compartment.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "All three emergency services have attended and a male casualty has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"The vehicle was smoking on our arrival, so was extinguished using a hose reel jet, before being made electrically safe."

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We were called by the police at 5.23am this morning to this location. One ambulance attended and found a car which had collided with a tree. One man was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and treated for cuts to his head. He was taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further checks."