Caravan and large shed go up in flames in Whitchurch

Firefighters spent almost four hours tackling a large shed fire which quickly spread to a caravan

Crews were called to the shed fire in Wirswall, near Whitchurch, at about 10pm on Tuesday night.

A spokesman for Whitchurch Fire Station said the fire was spreading fast and caused a caravan to catch fire as well.

He said: "Once in attendance crews were faced with a large fire which was spreading fast in the wooden work shop which also caught fire to the caravan.

"The office in charge requested an extra appliance to provide more water so made pumps 3, once all appliances were in attendance we were joined by Malpas and Audlem.

"Our main aims were to protect surrounding areas with a new build extension, electric telegraph pole and an oil tank which were all close to the building.

"We remained on site for nearly four hours extinguishing the fire and then clearing out and damping down all the wood which was in the shed."

The crews left the scene at about 1.30am.