A car was seriously damaged by fire in north Shropshire tonight.

Fire crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton were called out to the blaze involving a saloon car on the A41 at Tern Hill.

Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance at the fire, which broke out just before 7.20pm tonight.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area but the blaze was extinguished by 7.40pm.