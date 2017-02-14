'Something needs to be done' - Three crashes on Bridgnorth bend in a fortnight prompt calls for safety measures

Residents are demanding new safety improvements to a road after three crashes on one bend in a fortnight.

A van went through the crash barrier on the B4363 at Lower Faintree, Bridgnorth, taking out part of a stone wall which damaged the house just behind it.

The road was closed for two hours for the most recent incident at the start of the month, and traffic lights were installed.

Resident Richard Ward-Jones said there had been 13 crashes on the road in the last 14 months.

The 71-year-old added: “The majority of the accidents have been on the bend.

“I’ve been on to Shropshire Council for over two years to do something about the bend and nothing has been done. There was an accident on January 17, the 29th and this one on February 1.

“The diesel tank on the vehicle had split so they had to wait for that and then for the traffic lights which are still here now. The local farmer is getting fed up with having to patch up the hedge.

“The van went through the crash barrier, damaged a stone wall behind it and the crash barrier and stone wall hit the house.”

The pensioner said he lives just seconds from the bend and residents are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

He said: “There’s some residents who are extremely scared about the dangers of this bend and the road. We’ve campaigned for a long time about heavy goods vehicles on this road.

“I think the speed limit is 50 or 60mph. It’s not an accident waiting to happen, the accidents are happening all the time. Soon there’s going to be a serious injury to somebody. Something needs to be done.

“We’ve lived here 27 years and have seen a massive increase in traffic over the last four or five years.

“This is not just me, all of the residents are extremely concerned as we take our lives in our hands every time we drive onto the road from our houses.

“When this road is shut there’s no quick way around it for the people that live here.” Shropshire Council was asked to comment.