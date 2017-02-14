Boy, 16, seriously injured in Shropshire car collision

A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Shropshire.

The incident happened in Mytton Lane, Shawbury, at about 3.55pm yesterday.

A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said: “The 16-year-old ended up on the pavement after the collision.

“He had suffered a head injury as well as a badly broken right leg.

“Ambulance staff splinted his leg and immobilised him berfore he was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on blue lights.”