Two fire crews were called to deal with a small kitchen fire at a house in Shrewsbury.

Two crews from the town's fire station were called to the property on Copthorne Road at about 2.15pm after smoke was seen coming out of it.

After carrying out investigations using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet, it was found that cooking which had been left unattended had caused the small blaze.

Firefighters ventilated the property.