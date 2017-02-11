Market Drayton 'tree fire' call-out sparks warning from crews

People are being warned to notify the fire service of controlled fires - after crews were called out to a false alarm of a tree on fire near Market Drayton.

Crews were called to a tree fire at Rosehill, Stoke Heath at 11.20am.

But on attendance, crews from Market Drayton discovered it was a controlled burning and advice was given to the occupier of the property.

Officers from Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhoods team took to social networking site Twitter to advise people who were doing a controlled burning not to do it close to a main road.

The tree fire at Rosehill was actually controlled burn, advice given to occupier in attendance @SFRS_MDrayton @MDraytonCops @shropsfire — SFRS Control (@SFRS_Control) February 11, 2017

If you are having a controlled burn please call Fire Control on 01743 260290 to notify them and prevent an appliance being sent #falsealarm — SFRS Control (@SFRS_Control) February 11, 2017

If you're planning a tree cuttings fire, best not to do it close to main trunk road! Advice can always be sought from @SFRS_Control https://t.co/M5OmFAFzh8 — Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) February 11, 2017

Anyone who is planning on having a controlled burn should notify Shropshire Fire and Rescue on 01743 260290 to prevent an appliance being sent out unnecessarily.