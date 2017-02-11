facebook icon twitter icon
Market Drayton 'tree fire' call-out sparks warning from crews

People are being warned to notify the fire service of controlled fires - after crews were called out to a false alarm of a tree on fire near Market Drayton.

Crews were called to a tree fire at Rosehill, Stoke Heath at 11.20am.

But on attendance, crews from Market Drayton discovered it was a controlled burning and advice was given to the occupier of the property.

Officers from Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhoods team took to social networking site Twitter to advise people who were doing a controlled burning not to do it close to a main road.

Anyone who is planning on having a controlled burn should notify Shropshire Fire and Rescue on 01743 260290 to prevent an appliance being sent out unnecessarily.

