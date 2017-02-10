Shropshire trains disruption after lorry crashes into house near level crossing

Trains between Shrewsbury and Cardiff have been disrupted after a lorry left the road, crashed in to a house and ended up blocking a level crossing.

The incident happened overnight on a level crossing on the outskirts of Leominster and the route is expected to be closed until 1.30pm today while the vehicle is recovered.

Alternative travel arrangements have been put in place, with replacement bus services running between Shrewsbury and Hereford.

Travellers are also able to use their tickets on Cross Country, London Midland, Virgin Trains and Great Western Railway.

