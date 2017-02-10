Body of newborn baby found at Telford home
The body of a newborn baby has been found at a home in Telford.
Police enquries are continuing, after the baby was found at a home in Dawley yesterday.
The mother of the child has been identified and is receiving medical attention and care.
Investigations into the circumstances of the baby's death are continuing and the cause has yet to be determined.
Officers say the death is being treated as unexplained and no arrests have been made.