Biker died after his motorcycle slipped on white lines on Shropshire's A5, inquest told

A motorcyclist died when he lost control of his classic bike on white lines on one of Shropshire’s busiest roads.

Scott Roberts died instantly when his restored Vincent motorbike ‘slipped’ on the A5.

An inquest heard Mr Roberts lost control when his bike travelled over a painted hatched area of the road, which is more slippery than the normal carriageway.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and into the path of an oncoming car.

The 32-year-old commissioning engineer had been riding his bike from Oswestry towards Shrewsbury when the accident happened at 7am on September 26 last year. He was struck by a Ford Fiesta coming from Shrewsbury and died at the scene.

The inquest heard the weather had been overcast and the road surface was damp.

Mr John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, heard evidence from collision investigator PC Nick Stafford from West Mercia Police.

PC Stafford said that the bike had been perfectly maintained and there was no deficiencies with the machine.

He told the hearing: “The Vincent was coming from the Oswestry direction and was in the left hand curve after a long straight. The motorbike was being ridden in the white ‘hatched’ area.”

He explained that this part of the road had significantly less ‘grip’ than the actual road surface.

“He should not have been in that hatched area,” said PC Stafford. “The road was slippery but he was not riding at excessive speed although he was driving fast for the road conditions.”

Mr Ellery said Mr Roberts, of Shaw’s Lane, Great Wyrley, Walsall, was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

He stressed no blame was attached to the driver of the Ford Fiesta, which was in the correct lane.

He said: “Mr Roberts lost control in the hatched area and separated from the motorbike. He then collided with the oncoming vehicle. There were no deficiencies with the road surface. There were no deficiencies with the Ford Fiesta nor with the motorbike. When he lost control of the motorbike he was thrown off the vehicle and was airborne for a short time.”

The inquest heard the medical cause of death was multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.