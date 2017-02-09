One trapped in Shropshire crash which closes road

A man has been cut free after a mutli-vehicle crash on a Shropshire country road.

The B4363 around Kinlet, between Cleobury Mortimer and Highley, is blocked, with slow moving traffic, after two cars and a trailer were involved in a collision.

Five fire crews were sent to the scene at about 8.15am, and freed a man from the wreckage.

Jamie Arrowsmith, speaking for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, there is one ambulance in attendance along with a paramedic area support officer.

"The Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire was also called. There is one male patient with an arm injury," he said.

He said emergency services were still at the scene.