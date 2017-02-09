Man in hospital with serious head injuries after falling down stairs in Telford

A 59-year-old man is in "serious condition" in hospital after falling down the stairs at a home in Telford.

Paramedics were called to Warrensway in Woodside, at around 9.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a patient who had been found with serious head injuries.

Two ambulances and police were on the scene while the man was given trauma care before being sent to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Claire Brown, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said that the patient had been in a serious condition.

“We were called to the address at 9.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a patient who had fallen down the stairs,” she said.

“Two ambulances were on the scene. We treated a man with a significant head injury and he was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital on blue lights.

“He was in a serious condition and we gave him a lot of trauma care before sending him to hospital.”

Police were also in attendance and the incident is currently being investigated.

Helen Blake, of West Mercia Police, said no criminal offences had been identified, but asked for anybody with information to come forward.

She said: "Police attended an address at Warrensway, Woodside, Telford at around 10pm on Tuesday following a call from paramedics upon treating a 59-year-old man for serious head injuries.

“The circumstances of this injury are currently being investigated and no criminal offences have been identified at this time.

“Anyone with information relating to this incident should call West Mercia Police on 101.”