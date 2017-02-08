Two-car crash blocks Telford road

Two cars were involved in a crash which blocked a road in Telford.

Emergency services were called to Holyhead Road in Wellington, near the junction for the A5, on Tuesday night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called at 9.26pm to reports of a two-vehicle RTC on Holyhead Road, near to The Old Orleton Hotel. One ambulance attended the scene.

"We assessed a 19-year-old man who was the driver of one of the vehicles. He was treated for neck and back pain, given pain relief and discharged at the scene."

Fire crews made the vehicles safe and the road was reopened.