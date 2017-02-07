facebook icon twitter icon
Rush hour traffic delays on Telford's A442 after crash - with video

A crash on the A442 in Telford is causing long traffic delays during rush hour this morning.

Picture from @thegent77_
The road is blocked between the Wombridge Interchange going towards the Greyhound Interchange, with delays of over 20 minutes.

Picture from @thegent77_
There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Elsewhere there are delyas leaving the M54 for the M6 southbound after a crash on the Spaghetti Junction between a car and a lorry which has closed the carriageway.

More to follow.

