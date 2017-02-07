Rush hour traffic delays on Telford's A442 after crash - with video

A crash on the A442 in Telford is causing long traffic delays during rush hour this morning.

The road is blocked between the Wombridge Interchange going towards the Greyhound Interchange, with delays of over 20 minutes.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Elsewhere there are delyas leaving the M54 for the M6 southbound after a crash on the Spaghetti Junction between a car and a lorry which has closed the carriageway.

