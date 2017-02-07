One person injured in Bridgnorth car and moped crash

One person had to be treated by an ambulance after a crash between a moped and a car in Bridgnorth today.

The crash happened in Underhill Street just after 2pm, and the ambulance service, police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were all in attendance.

The road was partially blocked.

Claire Brown, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called just after 2pm and we currently have one ambulance on the scene treating one patient."