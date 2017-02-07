Inquest opens after boy, 14, hit by train in Shrewsbury

An inquest has been opened into the death of a teenage boy who was hit by a train.

Jeff Antwis, of Kynaston Road, Shrewsbury, died at Royal Stoke University Hospital, on January 30, the inquest at Telford Register Office heard today.

The inquest heard the 14-year-old, was hit by the train near to the Harlescott Level Crossing in Shrewsbury at around 5.30am.

He received serious injuries and was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he died later that day.

The inquest heard that the teenager died of a severe traumatic brain injury.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The inquest was adjourned by coroner John Ellery.

It is expected to resume on May 24 at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.