A car has been destroyed by fire in a blaze on a residential street in Telford.

Fire crews were called to Chiltern Gardens in Dawley to deal with the fire just after 8.15pm on Monday night.

Crews from Telford Central were called to the scene, using hoses to put out the blaze, but the car was totally destroyed.

West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes.