Football fan critically ill after suffering cardiac arrest at Shrewsbury Town v Bury match

A football supporter is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest before Shrewsbury Town’s match against Bury.

Paramedics and first aiders had to restart Brian Allen’s heart after the visiting supporter collapsed near the away turnstiles at the Greenhous Meadow at about 1.55pm on Saturday.

After his condition deteriorated, emergency services had to carry out advanced life support before he was rushed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.

Today, Brian’s son David thanked everyone for their messages of support and the treatment given to his dad and said Brian’s wife and two sons have been at his bedside since Saturday.

He said: “He is still critical in Shrewsbury hospital at the moment.

“We are staying here with him and have been here since Saturday. He is fighting.

“We really appreciate everyone’s concern and help from both clubs, stewards, the Red Cross, family and friends, the wider football family and of course everyone working so hard at Shrewsbury hospital.

“We all just pray now for what would be a miracle.”

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman confirmed two ambulances and a senior paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

They said: “On arrival at the scene the man was conscious, but his condition quickly deteriorated and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“CPR was started and ambulance staff administered advanced life support.

“Thankfully, the work of ambulance staff and first aiders at the scene successfully managed to restart the man’s heart.

“He was then transferred to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Alan Roberts, safety officer at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, said he had been in touch with the family and passed on the best wishes of everyone at the football club.

He said: “We have the equipment and personnel on site for incidents such as these, you hope they never need to be used but when something does happen it gives the person involved a better chance of surviving.

“I’ve told the person’s son that all the supporters were asking after him and that he is in their thoughts and he was very grateful for this.

“We all hope he makes a speedy and full recovery as soon as he can.”

Gordon Sorfleet, Bury Football Club press officer, said all involved at the football club hoped to see Mr Allen back at their home stadium as soon as possible.