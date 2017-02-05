Firefighters face busy night after series of 999 calls across Shropshire

Firefighters had a busy night putting out a series of fires involving a hedge, bins and rubbish in a town.

They happened between 7pm yesterday and 1am today in Ludlow.

The first, which involved a bin, took place on Whitbread Road at about 7pm yesterday.

Firefighters from Ludlow used buckets of water to extinguish it.

A crew also used buckets of water to put out a bin fire on Wheeler Road shortly before 8pm.

A fire involving loose rubbish had to be extinguished using a hose reel jet at about 12.15am today on Upper Galdeford.

At about 1am today a fire involving a hedge was put out using a hose reel jet in Hucklemarsh Road.

Police were requested to attend as a precaution as at least one of the fires was classed as "doubtful origin".