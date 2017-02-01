Tributes to boy, 14, who died after being hit by train at Shrewsbury level crossing

Tribiutes have been paid to a 14-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a train at Harlescott Level Crossing in Shrewsbury.

The boy was taken to hospital following after incident at around 5.33am on Monday, but later died in hospital.

More than 100 readers took to the Shropshire Star's Facebook page to leave their messages of condolence.

Dave Robertson wrote: "RIP to the young lad who lost his life but also thinking of the train driver who will forever wonder if he could have stopped in time."

Sharon Fugatt said: "So very sad. So many questions regarding the circumstances which I'm sure will be answered in time. My thoughts are with the family and the train driver. Poor lad, RIP young man x"

Meanhwile, Jacqueline Corbett posteds: "So so sad. My heart goes out to his family. Can't image what they must be going through. We've got a son the same age. Just can't imagine their pain."

Lyndsey Richards echoed many when she said: "Such sad news and tragic death for someone so young who yet hasn't lived a full life.

God bless this boy's body and soul, may he now rest in peace. I can only imagine the pain his family are suffering but my thoughts and prayers go out to them at this tragic time."

Hilary Adlington wrote: "Such sad news, the family must be absolutely devastated. RIP young man xx"

And Lisa Merrifield wrote: "So so sad to read this. Thought are with his family. Heartbreaking. X"

Sandra Gears posted: "How very sad. Thoughts are with you and your family xxx"